Fan frenzy over Channing Tatum at Toronto International Film Festival

He was at the premiere of his film “Foxcatcher.”

Channing Tatum sure knows how to make an exit.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of his film “Foxcatcher,” the Hollywood stud caused an “uproar” upon leaving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s annual TIFF party.

“Fans we clamoring for him so much that the fence holding them back almost fell,” said one eyewitness at Saturday night’s event.

The celebrity guest list also included Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Costner, Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Chastain, Keira Knightley and Salma Hayek, who was the first to arrive at the “Pergola of Orchids”-themed bash.