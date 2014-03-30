Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

‘SMILE! A Photo Anthology by VII’

Say cheese! In this new exhibit, “SMILE! A Photo Anthology by VII,” commissioned by Arts Brookfield, more than 80 photographs spanning about 30 years celebrate the emotional expressions on people in situations that range from family celebrations to war zones. If it’s true that smiles are infectious, you’re sure to leave here with a big one spread across your face. (Opens Friday, through May 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, FREE, Brookfield Place Winter Garden, 220 Vesey St., grtsbrookfield.com/events)

Author Event

Bette Midler

Bette Midler will be touting her new book, “A View From a Broad,” at Barnes & Noble Union Square tomorrow evening. Midler will converse with fellow actress and comedian Judy Gold before meeting guests and signing copies of her book and CDs, though if you want something signed, you’ll have to buy it from the store and there are no guarantees due to time constraints. (Tomorrow, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

Lecture

Sci Cafe: The Evolution of Irrationality: Insights from Primates

Why is it that we humans make such irrational decisions much of the time? Some answers might come from observing our monkey relatives. Stop by the latest installment of the Sci Cafe at the American Museum of Natural History to hear comparative psychologist Laurie Santos, of Yale University, discuss the latest experiments in "monkeynomics" and how, sometimes, monkeys make smarter decisions than we do. (Wednesday, 7 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., FREE with cash bar, 21+, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 77th St., 212-769-5100, amnh.org/learn-teach/adults/scicafe)

Arianna Huffington

It’s the meeting of the journalists as Arianna Huffington discusses her latest book with Katie Couric Wednesday evening at Barnes & Noble Union Square. In “Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder,” Huffington details how she manages to juggle a demanding career and family life while maintaining her own health and well-being. (Wednesday, 7 p.m., doors at 5 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)