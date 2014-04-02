Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Boxers + Ballerinas

Boxers and ballerinas might not seem to have much in common but to photographer John Goodman, both professions show the extremes of what human bodies can handle. In his first New York solo exhibit, Goodman combines his boxing photographs from the 1997 monograph “The Times Square Gym” with a 2004 backstage photo essay of Boston Ballet dancers. See the fusion for yourself at the opening reception tonight from 6 to 8. The exhibit runs through May 31. (Opens tonight, Tues.-Thurs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, Rick Wester Fine Art, 526 W. 26th St., Suite 417, 212-255-5560, rickwesterfineart.com)

Beyoncé Dance Workshop

If you like it then you better put a move on it, all the way on over to the JCC in Manhattan. Learn to have moves like Beyoncé at this new fitness workshop with Dennis “Destiny Devine” Williams, who’ll teach you dance combos to your fave Bey tunes. The workshops run this Saturday, April 12 and April 26. Saturday, 7:15-8:15 p.m., FREE, JCC in Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., 646-505-5708, jccmanhattan.org