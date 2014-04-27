Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Diane Keaton discusses and signs copies of her new memoir

In her new memoir, “Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty,” Academy Award-winning actress and bestselling author Diane Keaton gives you a behind-the-scenes look at her life. From wide-brimmed hats to turtlenecks and experiences with a plethora of leading men, Keaton dishes on her unique style and take on “beauty.” Stop by Barnes & Noble Union Square to hear the iconic Keaton discuss and sign her new book.

Tuesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.comMusic

Recital by Steinway & Sons pianist Mirian Conti

Take in some Argentine tunes this Wednesday as Steinway & Sons pianist Mirian Conti performs a FREE recital of music from her recent Steinway release, “Panorama Argentino,” which features the music of lesser-known Argentine composers.

Wednesday, 7 p.m., FREE, DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W. 37th St., oslmusic.org/dimenna-center-welcome

National Dance Week at Ailey Extension

Get your dance on! In honor of National Dance Week, Ailey Extension is offering a FREE class that celebrates the history of jazz in America this Thursday evening. Join instructor Jeffrey Bynum in channeling the likes of Jack Cole, Talley Beatty, Fred Benjamin and Frank Hatchett. RSVP for the class online.

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., FREE, The Ailey Extension, 405 W. 55th St., 212-405-9500, aileyextension.com

Closely Knit: A Textile Analysis of Animals by Ruth Marshall

With her life-size knitted textile pelts of tigers, leopard, coral snakes and Australian marsupials, artist Ruth Marshall is looking to shed some light on illegal wildlife trade and species loss. Stop by the Arsenal Gallery in Central Park starting this Thursday through June 20 to see Marshall’s work, including a new 91-inch knitted work based on the coat of Askai, a male snow leopard at the Central Park Zoo. An opening reception will be held this Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Opens Thursday, Mon.-Fri.,9 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE, The Arsenal Gallery, Central Park, 830 Fifth Ave. at 64th St., third fl., 212-360-8163, nycgovparks.org

Time Warner Cable Family Fridays: The X’s and O’s of Tic-Tac-Toe

It’s all about X’s and O’s at this Family Friday MoMath event, and we don’t mean hugs and kisses. Master the game of Tic-Tac-Toe at this workshop led by Yale professor Nathan Kaplan, where you’ll investigate various strategies and unsolved problems. Open to fans ages 9 and older.

Friday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, National Museum of Mathematics, 11 E. 26th St., registration required at familyfridays.momath.org

Snug Harbor in Bloom

Come out and celebrate spring at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center this weekend. Snug Harbor in Bloom, a FREE two-day festival, includes a plant sale, orchid show, live entertainment and guided tours of the campus. Come by on Saturday to visit the Health and Wellness Plaza and learn all about nutrition, composting and soil testing. And on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can snag a FREE tree from Million TreesNYC, which will give away 200 trees on a first-come-first-served basis.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, 212-425-3504, snug-harbor.org