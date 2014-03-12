Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this weekend

Grand Central Centennial Quilts show

Bid this cold and snowy winter adieu by checking out the Grand Central Centennial Quilts show, kicking off this Saturday and running through July 6. The show will display work from 30 finalists from the national quilting contest held by Manhattan-based fabric store The City Quilter (133 W. 25th St.) and American Patchwork & Quilting last year, all inspired by Grand Central’s architecture. (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex and Store, 42nd St. & Park Ave., grandcentral terminal.com)

FREE St. Patrick’s Day nail art at Hyatt Union Square

Get your digits ready for St. Paddy’s day this weekend with FREE holiday-themed nail art from Vanity Projects, offered up courtesy of the Hyatt Union Square. Stop by the boutique hotel and score yourself a manicure to sport some holiday spirit with shamrocks, pots of gold, leprechauns and more St. Patrick’s Day paraphernalia. Remember, next Monday, we’re all Irish! (Sat.-Mon., 3-6 p.m., FREE, first come, first served, Hyatt Union Square New York, 134 Fourth Ave., 212-253- 1234, unionsquare.hyatt.com)