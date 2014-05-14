Cheap$kate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

FLOW.14

Culture will be flowing out from Randall’s Island Park starting this weekend with this year’s installment of FLOW.14, featuring the work of four artists from the Bronx Museum of the Arts’ Artists in the Marketplace program. Stop by for the opening day this Sunday for an afternoon of art, music and dance, and to check out the installations, which are all meant to reflect the island’s history and environment. The exhibition runs through November. (Opens Sunday, 1-3 p.m., FREE, Randall’s Island Park, flowartnyc.org)

Kurt Vonnegut discussion

So it goes, and so too should you go to Barnes & Noble Upper West Side Friday for a book talk of all things Kurt Vonnegut. Dan Wakefield, who edited the late author’s book of essays, “If This Isn’t Nice, What Is?: Advice to the Young” — a collection of graduation speeches — chats with the author’s daughter Nanette Vonnegut, who is the author of “Kurt Vonnegut Drawings,” a book of her dad’s artwork. (Friday, 7 p.m., FREE, B&N Upper West Side, 2289 Broadway, 212-262-8835, bn.com)