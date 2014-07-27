Cheapskate: The best FREE event this week in New York City

Bryant Park presents ‘Word for Word Author’ with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith

Comedy powerhouse pair Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, right, stop by Bryant Park this Wednesday to promote their new book, “Jay & Silent Bob’s Blueprints for Destroying Everything,” an illustrated guide to, well, destroying everything. Smith will pre-sign books that will be available for purchase on-site, while Mewes will sign books following the event and will take photos with those who buy the book. Leave your “Clerks” memorabilia at home, though. (Wednesday, 12:30-1:45 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park Reading Room, 42nd St. btwn Fifth and Sixth aves. Under the burgundy and white umbrellas, 212-768-4242, bryant park.org)

Mickey, Magic and Mayhem: Summertime Films at Jefferson Market

Make Monday night movie night with the New York Public Library, whose Jefferson Market Library branch will be featuring “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The 1935 film, co-directed by William Dieterle and Max Reinhardt, takes on Shakespeare’s magical classic with old Hollywood faves like James Cagney, Mickey Rooney Dick Powell and Olivia de Havilland. (Monday, 6 p.m., FREE, Jefferson Market Library, 425 Sixth Ave., 212-243-4334, nypl.org)

Uptown Bounce: Summer Nights @ 104th & Fifth

Bounce your way uptown for this FREE summer series featuring live music, art, food and more. El Museo del Barrio and the Museum of the City of New York join forces for the next several weeks to bring you musical performances, gallery talks, art-making workshops, break-dancing demos, renowned DJs, and, of course, food and drink. And in case you want more, both museums will offer FREE admission and extended hours. The event runs for the following three consecutive Wednesday evenings (This Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13). (Wednesday, 6-9 p.m., FREE, Museum of the City of New York terrace, Fifth Ave. & 104th St., RSVP at mcny.org or elmuseo.org)

Hudson River Park’s RiverFlicks presents ‘The Lego Movie’

Everything is awesome! Especially when you’re watching “The Lego Movie!” So head on down to Hudson River Park for the latest installment of the RiverFlicks Big Hit Wednesdays, and score some FREE popcorn, to boot. Awesome! (Wednesday, movies at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., Hudson River Park, Pier 63 Lawn, West St. btwn W. 22nd and W. 24th sts., river flicks.com)

Street Soccer USA Championship Cup in Times Square

The World Cup may be over, but if your soccer fever persists, then head down to Times Square this Sunday for the Street Soccer USA Championship Cup. Street Soccer USA is part of HELP USA, a national housing and social service provider that uses sports to help homeless and at-risk youth and young adults. (Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., FREE, Times Square, 42nd/43rd Street Plaza, streetsoccerusa.org)

Boogie on the Boulevard: Summer Sundays

‘Tis the season for street fests, and the Bronx Museum is offering up three pedestrian Sundays in honor of the Bronx’s 100th anniversary. Enjoy FREE music and various programs hosted by cultural and health organizations on the Grand Concourse, which will be closed to cars from 165th to 167th sts. So stop by to fete the Bronx! The fest runs this Sunday, 10 and 17. (Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE, Grand Concourse btwn 165th and 167th sts., bronx museum.org)