Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

‘Word for Word’ presents ‘Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison’ author Piper Kerman in conversation with New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum

Are you hooked on “Orange Is the New Black” like we are? Here’s your chance to get even more of the hit TV show, as Piper Kerman, the author of the memoir, “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” which inspired the popular Netflix series, talks about her book and the show’s second season with Emily Nussbaum, TV critic at the New Yorker, as part of Bryant Park’s “Word for Word” outdoor reading series. (Wednesday, 12:30-1:45 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park Reading Room, 42nd St. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., under the burgundy and white umbrellas, 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org)

Syfy Movies with a View presents ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’

Bring the fam to see Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated take on the Roald Dahl classic, courtesy of Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Syfy Movies With a View summer movie series. Arrive early to snag a prime spot on the lawn and to hear DJ Lamin Fofana spin some tunes. A short film, “Font Men,” by Dress Code, will kick off the movie portion of the evening. (Thursday, music at 6 p.m., feature film at sundown, FREE, Harbor View Lawn, Pier 1, Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights, brooklynbridgepark.org)

Bronx Stories: (Im)migrant Experiences from the Bronx and the Lower East Side

Using inspiration from their immigrant experiences, storytellers, poets and musicians will perform at the Bronx Museum of the Arts this Friday. The evening will culminate with an open mic, where audience members can share their own short stories, poems and songs. Friday’s event will feature poet Annecy Baez, storyteller Donna Bailey and hip hop artist Intikana, hosted by comedian Bill Santiago. (Friday, 6:30-9 p.m., FREE, Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, 718-681-6000, bronxmuseum.org)

TheaterSouth Slope Shakespeare presents ‘Romeo & Juliet’ as part of Park Slope’s Summer Strolls

Take a Summer Stroll through Park Slope along Fifth Avenue and enjoy food and drinks from local bars and restaurants, sales from local stores, live music and dancing, vintage cars and various fun and festivities, including a FREE performance of “Romeo & Juliet,” courtesy of South Slope Shakespeare, this Friday evening. Some seating will be available, but audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. (Friday, 7:30 p.m., FREE, in front of South Bar, Fifth Ave. at 17th St., southbrooklynshakespeare.com)

Traveling in the World of Tomorrow: The Future of Transportation at New York’s World’s Fairs

In celebration of the 75th and 50th anniversaries of the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs in New York City, the New York Transit Museum will be showcasing a variety of postcards, photos, paraphernalia, souvenirs and more that exhibit how transportation symbolized the future, its effect on life in America and various advancements in transportation technology that corporations claimed would better the world of the future. The exhibit opens this Saturday and runs through Nov. 2. (Opens Saturday, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex at Grand Central Terminal, 42nd St. and Park Ave., 212-878-0106, mta.info/mta/museum)

Hudson River Park’s MoonDance series

Put on your dancing shoes and make your way over to Hudson River Park this Sunday for an evening of dancing under the stars, part of the park’s FREE annual MoonDance series. Show off your own moves or learn some new ones from Dance Manhattan instructors, who will focus on swing and salsa each Sunday through Aug. 10. This week will feature swing with live music from Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks. (Sunday, lessons at 6:30 p.m., live music at 7 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park’s Pier 84, Hudson River Greenway btwn W. 43rd & W. 44th sts., hudsonriverpark.org)