Cheapskate: The best FREE events in NYC this week

Brooke Shields in Conversation with Willie Geist

Model, actress and author Brooke Shields gets personal in her new book, “There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me.” The memoir details her loving yet complicated relationship with her mother and manager, Teri. Tomorrow evening, Shields will discuss the memoir with Willie Geist, co-anchor of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and NBC’s “Today’s Take.” (Tuesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

Public viewing of classic works annotated by noted authors and artists

Famed auction house Christie’s is offering you a chance to take a look at classic written works and works of art annotated by 61 renowned writers and 14 world-renowned artists, including the likes of Toni Morrison, Philip Roth, Stephen Sondheim, Patti Smith and Yoko Ono, among many others. Through notes, essays, drawings, photographs, letters to readers and memorabilia, each writer and artist has transformed first editions of his or her own work into even more unique items for buyers. The annotated works will be on view to the public starting today through Dec. 2 before they’re auctioned off to benefit PEN American Center. (Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until 2 p.m. on Nov. 26; Sun., 1-5 p.m.; closed Thurs. & Fri., Nov. 27 & 28, FREE, Christie’s Galleries at 20 Rockefeller Center, 49th St. btwn Fifth & Sixth aves., christies.com)

‘All the Queens Men’: Photographs and Video Works by Katie Murray

A true made-in-New-York endeavor, “All the Queens Men” is a 13-year photographic project by Katie Murray featuring the men of Murray’s family and community in Queens. Blending fact and fiction, past and present, myth and reality, Murray examines the intergenerational relationships throughout the lives of boys and men. The opening reception for the exhibit, including a book signing, takes place tomorrow evening, with an artist lecture on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The exhibit, presented by Sarah Lawrence College and the Barbara Walters Gallery in Bronxville, will be on view through Dec. 19. (Opens Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat. & Sun, 1-4 p.m., FREE, The Barbara Walters Gallery at Sarah Lawrence College, Heimbold Visual Arts Center, 915 Kimball Ave., Bronxville, 914-395-2355, slc.edu)

No Fixed Address: Art as an Advocacy Tool for the Homeless

Join actors from the Theatre of the Oppressed, the public manager for the New York City Department of Homeless Services, and the director of community and corporate programs for New York Cares in a panel discussion focusing on how art can be used to transform the lives of homeless people. As part of the event, enjoy a screening of a short film about Andres Serrano’s public work, “Residents of New York.” (Monday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, 133/141 W. 21st St., room 101C, sva.edu/events)

Revlon’s ‘Love Is On’

Cosmetics company Revlon will be in Times Square tomorrow to relaunch the brand and launch an interactive billboard where people can share their love for each other. As part of the event, Revlon will offer FREE mini makeovers, lip readings, live music, food and more. Head on down to share the love. (Tuesday, 3-7 p.m., special reveal at 5 p.m., FREE, Times Square, northeast corner of 43rd St. and Broadway, revlon.com/loveison)

The Rosenburg Files: The German Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nazi Past

German Federal Justice Minister Heiko Maas will join two history professors and one law professor, along with moderator David G. Marwell, director of the Museum of Jewish Heritage and former chief of investigative research at the U.S. Department of Justice, to discuss the history of the German Federal Ministry of Justice after control was handed back over to Germany post-WWII. Housed in the “Rosenburg” in the the new capital of Bonn, the German Justice Ministry was filled with officials that were former members of the Nazi party, a fact that influenced decisions made in events and trials after the dissolution of the Nazi party. (Wednesday, 6 p.m., FREE, Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., lbi.org/rosenburg)