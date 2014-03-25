Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky reveal twins’ names

Twice the cuteness!

“Thor” hunk Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have revealed the names of their twin boys who were born last week: Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky posted a shot of the little guys’ feet on Instagram, along with a caption in her native Spanish that roughly translates to: “They’re home!! Tristan and Sasha came into the world on March 18, just after the full moon. Complete happiness!!”

Hemsworth, 30, and 37-year-old Pataky, an actress and model, also have a 2-year-old daughter named India Rose.