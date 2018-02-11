Selma Blair walks in Christian Siriano NYFW show to support #MeToo movement

“I wanted strong, powerful women to say what’s important in our culture,” the designer said.

Christian Siriano, who famously champions runway diversity with models of all ethnicities and body types, cast actress Selma Blair in his Saturday afternoon show at the Masonic Hall in part to support the #MeToo movement.

“It’s super important,” said Siriano backstage at his show, which was a celebration of his 10th anniversary in the business. “That’s why Selma Blair is on this runway today. You know that she spoke up, and I wanted strong, powerful women to say what’s important in our culture. It’s very relevant.”

Blair, who wore a skin-toned bodysuit emblazoned with script on Siriano’s catwalk, has appeared in films such as “Legally Blonde,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Hellboy” and, more recently, “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” She has publicly spoken out about her own experience with sexual harassment by director James Toback.

Backstage, Siriano included a secluded area in which models could dress. “There’s a full back room that is curtained off,” said the designer. “You know we wanted everyone to feel that this is a safe space. That’s really important. If anyone feels uncomfortable, we want to know.”

Blair received loud cheers and applause from the a star-studded front row, which included Whoopi Goldberg, Cardi B, Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon, Jaimie Alexander and Laverne Cox.