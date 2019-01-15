Pete Holmes brings “Crashing,” the HBO series about his own life, to the stand-up stage for a first-ever live show in NYC Tuesday night.

Holmes is set to headline an evening of comedy at the Gramercy Theatre, alongside the show’s other stars, the network announced. This super-meta move obviously left us wondering whether he plans to come out as current Pete or “Crashing” Pete.

“It’s gonna be modern-day me and modern-day everybody just doing whatever stand-up we happen to be working on,” Holmes says. Tickets for the rare show are already sold out on Ticketmaster and reselling on StubHub for more than $300.

“Crashing” executive producer Judd Apatow will get back on the stage for the in-demand event, though he probably didn’t need much convincing. Apatow marked his unofficial return to his stand-up roots last December with the release of his Netflix special, “The Return,” and he popped up at The Village Underground for an impromptu performance while filming the series at the Comedy Cellar in August.

“Judd and I are always just looking for an excuse to do a show, something for charity. Something that can help get the word out is so much better than a meet-and-greet or a Q&A or something,” Holmes explains. “We love doing what it is that we love to do for the people who love to watch it and if that helps get more people to watch the show, everybody wins."

Holmes and Apatow will be joined by other notable names from the series, including “Girl Code” star Jamie Lee, who plays “Crashing” Pete’s ex-girlfriend, and “Saturday Night Live” writer John Mulaney. “The Daily Show” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White will warm up the crowd, while Regina Spektor, who sings the “Orange Is the New Black” theme song, will serve as the night’s musical guest.

Tickets for the event were originally $75 each, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in New York City. A $250 meet-and-greet ticket option included the chance to sit down with Holmes and Apatow.

The stand-up show begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15, and will tie in with the third season premiere of “Crashing," set for Jan. 20.