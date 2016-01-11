David Bowie tribute concert to be held at Carnegie Hall

The Roots, The Mountain Goats, Cyndi Lauper and more will perform in his honor.

“It’s a great time to be David Bowie,” a New York Times article opened on Monday morning. The edition had gone to print prior to the news of Bowie’s death, ominously announcing the tribute concert scheduled for this coming spring.

Indeed, a David Bowie tribute concert is scheduled to take place on Mar. 31, featuring Cyndi Lauper, The Roots, The Mountain Goats, Jakob Dylan and more artists covering Bowie’s beloved music.

The concert, certain to be one of many Bowie tributes in the near future, is being organized by Knitting Factory and City Winery founder Michael Dorf, who has previously arranged tribute concerts for Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Neil Young and many more artists.

For $1,000, 45 Bowie superfans can attend a special banquet with the artists at City Winery before the rehearsal, enjoy full backstage access for the soundcheck at Carnegie Hall and watch the performance from “the best seats in the house,” according to musicof.org, where tickets are being sold.

General admission tickets range from $48 – $160, and proceeds will benefit music education programs serving underprivileged youth.