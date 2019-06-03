What's it really like to be a teen on the Broadway stage? We'll be sitting down with "Dear Evan Hansen" actress Mallory Bechtel to find out.

The 19-year-old will join us Friday afternoon for a Reddit AMA about life in the spotlight. Bring all your questions about the Tony-winning production and her path to the stage to our Ask Me Anything (in thread r/Broadway) from noon to 1 p.m. to chat with Mallory.

We'll post the direct link to Mallory's AMA here when it's live. So, be sure to check back on Friday.

Mallory has been playing Zoe Murphy in "Evan Hansen" since July 2018, but she first tried out for the role four years ago when she was only 15. Originally from The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston, Texas, she moved to New York City to step in as an understudy in "Evan Hansen" a few weeks after graduating high school.

Mallory stars in the production as Evan's (Andrew Barth Feldman) crush, and the sister of a teen named Connor whose death launches the plot.

Even if you haven't yet seen her in the production, you probably know her as the singer behind some of YouTube's viral videos. Videos of her performing songs from "Evan Hansen," "Waitress," "Hamilton" and other Broadway shows are nearing 200,000 views.

Last August — only three months after graduating high school — she recorded her own version of the fan-favorite "Evan Hansen" track, "Requiem."

Her experience isn't limited to the stage, either. She appeared in the 2018 thriller flick "Hereditary" and had a guest role on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU."