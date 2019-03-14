Anna D. Shapiro to direct ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro (whose Broadway credits include “August: Osage County,” Larry David’s “Fish in the Dark” and “Of Mice and Men”) will direct the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which will have music by Elton John, lyrics of singer-songwriter Shaina Taub and book by comic playwright Paul Rudnick. The musical will be based on both Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 film with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

‘Sailor Moon’ musical to play Times Square

”Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live,” an all-female stage musical based on the popular manga series of the same name, will play the PlayStation theater in Times Square on March 29 and 30. This will mark the first “2.5D Musical” (a musical that brings the two-dimensional characters of Japanese manga, comics and video games to life) to play an American theater. It will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.

Danny Elfman contributing music to ‘Gary’

Prolific film composer Danny Elfman (who is best known for scoring such Tim Burton films as “Batman” and “Edward Scissorhands”) has contributed original music to Taylor Mac’s new comedy “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” which opens on Broadway on April 11. Last week, the first preview performance was pushed back two days after Andrea Martin (who was to co-star with Nathan Lane) suffered injuries in rehearsal, forcing Martin to leave the show and be replaced by Kristine Nielsen (who was already appearing in the show in a different role).

Spotted …

Al Gore and Beck Bennett at “Network” … Lin-Manuel Miranda at “Be More Chill” … Amanda Seyfried at “Pretty Woman” … Jason Alexander at “The Prom.”