Devo co-founder dies at 61

A founding member of the new wave band Devo died on Monday at 61 from heart failure, his brother and bandmate announced Tuesday on the band’s Facebook page.

Bob Casale was the band’s rhythm guitarist who appeared on their most well-known songs and albums, including the its 1978 debut “Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!” and 1980’s “Freedom of Choice,” which featured their biggest hit, “Whip It.””As an original member of Devo, Bob Casale was there in the trenches with me from the beginning. He was my level-headed brother, a solid performer and talented audio engineer, always giving more than he got,” wrote Casale’s brother Gerald, Devo’s bassist and co-founder.

Another member of the band, drummer Alan Myers, died in June at age 58.