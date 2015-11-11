DOC NYC: Seven must see documentaries

The outstanding DOC NYC festival, as exhaustive a compendium of nonfiction movies as you’ll find anywhere, returns Nov. 12. Organizers …

The outstanding DOC NYC festival, as exhaustive a compendium of nonfiction movies as you’ll find anywhere, returns Nov. 12. Organizers tout 200 films and events, including appearances from special guests such as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Martin Scorsese, documentarians from Michael Moore to Alex Gibney and Amy Berg, and pictures about, well, everything.

These are some of the most significant of the 104 feature-length documentaries showing at DOC NYC, but we highly suggest visiting the website at docnyc.net for a more comprehensive overview.

‘Miss Sharon Jones!’

This documentary by Barbara Kopple, a two-time Oscar winner and nonfiction trailblazer, depicts the soul icon’s battle with cancer.

‘Where to Invade Next’

Michael Moore travels the world to get a sense of how other nations confront issues America struggles with in his first film in six years.

‘Janis: Little Girl Blue’

The accomplished Amy Berg has won serious accolades for this biographical look at Janis Joplin. Berg and Dick Cavett, among others, will attend the premiere.

‘Daddy Don’t Go’

Part of a special section devoted to New York City stories, this documentary takes a personal look at four fathers from throughout the five boroughs who are disadvantaged for various reasons, exploring how they strive to be good dads while facing serious obstacles.

‘The Lost Arcade’

Chinatown Fair, the charmingly grungy arcade on Mott Street, finally gets its due, in a film that explores the 71-year history of the family fun center and the struggle to preserve it amid rapid gentrification.

‘I Am Sun Mu’

The North Korean artist, a defector to the South, produces radical images that tweak classic North propaganda. This film examines his story and his work, set against his preparations for a risky show in China.

‘Once and For All’

Hillary Clinton will attend the closing night screening of this film about the 1995 Beijing Women’s Conference, which she addressed as first lady and which is widely credited with significantly advancing the cause of equal rights for women.

If you go: Doc NYC runs Nov. 12 through Nov. 19. Locations and showtimes vary. More information at docnyc.net.