Don Cheadle: I’m not a Taylor hater

Don Cheadle was on the defensive Tuesday, standing by a tweet he posted after the Grammy Awards that had decidedly anti-Taylor Swift undertones.

“Tweeps, I’m not a Taylor hater,” Cheadle, 51, declared.

“I think Kendrick’s album is stronger and more deserving. That’s all. My opinion.”

The “House of Lies” star clearly wanted Kendrick Lamar to take home the Album of the Year award, which Swift nabbed with her “1989” record.

“I almost Kanyed tonight. #Restraint #Temperance @kendricklamar #AlbumoftheYear !!!!” Cheadle tweeted post-ceremony.