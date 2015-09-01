Donald Trump to appear on Jimmy Fallon in first appearance on NBC since network cut ties with the presidential candidate

“Empire” actor Terrence Howard and singer Pharrell Williams will also be guests.

The Donald is returning to NBC to square off against Jimmy Fallon.

The outspoken GOP presidential candidate will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” on September 11, capping the talk show’s premiere week, the network announced Tuesday. This will mark the first time that Trump will be on an NBC show since the network cut ties with him following his controversial comments on Mexicans.

“Empire” actor Terrence Howard and singer Pharrell Williams, who also co-hosts NBC’s reality competition “The Voice,” will also be guests.

“The Tonight Show” has other big names lined up for their premiere week starting Sept. 8, including Richard Gere, Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake. It will be the first week where Fallon will compete with CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

George Clooney, GOP candidate Jeb Bush and the band Jon Batiste and Stay Human will be Colbert’s first guests.