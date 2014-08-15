‘Downton Abbey’ photo error fuels non-stop Internet jokes

“One of these things is not like the others…”

Well, this is awkward.

Producers of popular British drama “Downton Abbey” released photos to promote the show’s fifth season, and ended up making themselves the butt of endless Internet jokes.

The culprit? A modern-day plastic water bottle that somehow made it into an otherwise meticulously staged 1920s-era scene.

Season five will take place in 1924, to be exact, and plastic water bottles like the one pictured were invented in the 1960s.

The photos were swiftly removed from the show’s press site, but it was too late for damage control. Savvy fans took to social media immediately, as per usual, with criticism, jokes, and some pretty brilliant Photoshop creations.

The season debuts in January 2015, and viewers will be paying extra attention to the details, no doubt.