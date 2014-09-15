DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘About a Boy: Season One’

‘About a Boy: Season One’David Walton went through countless failed TV series before landing on this new adaptation of Nick …

‘About a Boy: Season One’

David Walton went through countless failed TV series before landing on this new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel “About a Boy.” A tough path, sure, but it means that we get to see him shine here as a slacker who builds a unique friendship with his young neighbor. Coming from the creators of “Parenthood,” this is the best sitcom you’re not watching. Start. (DVD, $29.98)’Godzilla’

Every generation apparently is going to get it’s own “Godzilla” remake. This one stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston. Thankfully there’s no sign of Matthew Broderick. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/

DVD combo, $35.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/

DVD combo, $44.95)’The Fault in Our Stars’

This adaptation of John Green’s popular teen novel will surely leave you weepy. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $49.99)Also out

‘Ghostbusters 1 & 2′(4K-Mastered)

(Blu-ray, $26.99)’Think Like a Man Too’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)TV on DVD

‘Arrow: The Complete Second Season’

(DVD, $59.98; Blu-ray/

DVD combo, $69.97)

‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: The 14th Season’ (DVD, $69.99)

‘Grimm: Season Three’ (DVD, $59.98; Blu-ray, $69.98)

‘Hannibal: Season Two’ (DVD or Blu-ray, $39.98)

‘The Roosevelts: An Intimate History’ (DVD, $99.99; Blu-ray, $129.99)

‘Sleepy Hollow: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)

‘South Park: The

Complete 17th Season’ (DVD, $29.98)