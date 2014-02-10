DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘All is Lost,’ ‘The Jungle Book’

‘All is Lost’ Nautical survival films are plentiful and popular, from “The Perfect Storm” and “Cast Away” to the more …

‘All is Lost’

Nautical survival films are plentiful and popular, from “The Perfect Storm” and “Cast Away” to the more recent “Captain Phillips,” “Life of Pi” and “Kon-Tiki.” “All is Lost,” starring Robert Redford all by his lonesome, is perhaps the bravest endeavor of this genre. Playing “Our Man,” Redford is alone on a yacht in the Indian Ocean with a boat that’s falling apart. This is a tough performance executed beautifully. (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘Ender’s Game’

This adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel features the young Ender (Asa Butterfield) who is recruited to help fight aliens. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘The Jungle Book: Diamond Edition’

Without “The Jungle Book,” there would be no “Tail Spin.” A great movie and a great adventure cartoon. (Blu-ray/

DVD combo, $39.99)

Also out

‘Austenland’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)

‘The Best Man Holiday’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘The Counselor’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Diana’ (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth’ (DVD, $14.98)

TV on DVD

‘The Americans: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $49.98; Blu-ray, $59.99)

‘Dallas: Complete Second Season’ (DVD, $39.98)

‘Farscape: The Complete Season Two — 15th Anniversary Edition’ (DVD, $39.95; Blu-ray, $49.95)

‘Sherlock: Season Three’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.98)