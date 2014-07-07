DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Bad Words,’ ‘Hidden Kingdoms’

‘Bad Words’

Jason Bateman directs and stars in this dark, dark comedy about a 40-year-old miscreant who enters a national spelling bee for eighth graders. This is the blackest of comedies, and Bateman’s character, Guy Trilby, could at best be called a jerk. Thanks to his burgeoning friendship with fellow bee contestant Chaitanya (Rohan Chand), he becomes a more watchable character and the laughs become funnier. This isn’t a movie for everyone — some of Guy’s barbs are hard to watch — but the admittedly choreographed narrative is solid enough to keep you interested as Guy spells his way to victory. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Hidden Kingdoms’

From the makers of the wonderful docu-series “Planet Earth” comes this miniseries, no pun intended, which looks at some of the smaller creatures in our world, like the grasshopper mouse, the rhinoceros beetle and others. (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5’

Fans of “Bad Grandpa” and the Jackass crew will likely dig this behind-the-scenes look at the film, along with some clips that weren’t used in the movie. (DVD, $15.99; Blu-ray, $22.98)Also out’Le Week-End’ (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $34.95)

‘Nymphomaniac: Volume 1 and Volume II’ (DVD, $34.98; Blu-ray, $39.98)

‘The Raid 2’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)

TV on DVD

‘Endeavour Series 2’ (DVD, $39.99; Blu-ray, $44.99)

‘The Soul Man: The

Complete First Season’ (DVD, $19.97)

‘Vicious’ (DVD, $29.99)