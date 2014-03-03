DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

I don’t like to make sweeping comparisons, especially to classic films, but this second “Hunger Games” film is very much like “The Empire Strikes Back” — it’s a dark middle piece in a big film franchise dealing with a resistance. No, it’s not anywhere as good as the “Star Wars” film, but it is action-packed and interesting. Following on the stunning win at the Hunger Games from the first film, the resistance is growing thanks to Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). To try to quell the uprising, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) enacts a Quarter Quell, which pits former winners of the Hunger Games against each other. Chaos, as you might imagine, ensues. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

12 Years a Slave’

This film about a free black man from New York taken into slavery won the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. That should be enough reason to see it. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

Also out

