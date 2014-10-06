‘The Wonder Years: Season One’ and other DVD and Blu-ray highlights

New television shows and movies on DVD and Blu-ray.

‘The Wonder Years: Season One’

Finally, the beloved television series about a boy’s coming of age in the 1960s is coming to DVD, both in season sets and, if you want to lay down the big bucks, a giant collection, complete with a metal locker, notebooks, yearbook and a ton of extras. Most importantly, all of the music, more than 300 songs, are completely intact, including Joe Cocker’s memorable cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” (DVD, $19.95; Complete series available at timelife.com for $249.95)

‘Million Dollar Arm’

Jon Hamm plays a sports agent who heads off to India to find pitching prospects through a competition show, but instead finds something more important. It’s your standard feel-good Disney sports flick, but that’s not a bad thing (see: “Miracle,” “The Rookie”). (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

Seth MacFarlane writes, directs and stars in this comedy Western about a farmer trying to prove his bravery when he meets a new love interest, played by Charlize Theron. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow’

The Tom Cruise sci-fi flick inexplicably gets a new title with its rebirth on DVD and Blu-ray. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $44.95)

Also out:’Houdini’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart’ (DVD, $16.97; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $24.97)

‘Obvious Child’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Sharknado 2: The Second One’ (DVD, $14.93; Blu-ray, $19.93)

‘Sleeping Beauty: Diamond Edition’ (Blu-ray/DVD combo, $36.99)

‘Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs: Wakko’s Wish’ (DVD, $19.97)

‘To Be Takei’ (DVD, $19.98)

TV on DVD

‘Adventure Time: The Complete Fourth Season’ (DVD, $26.95; Blu-ray, $32.07)

‘The Almighty Johnsons: Season One’ (DVD, $39.99; Blu-ray, $44.99)

‘American Horror Story: Coven’ (DVD, $49.98; Blu-ray, $59.99)

‘Bates Motel: Season Two’ (DVD, $44.98; Blu-ray, $49.98)

‘The Following: The Complete Second Season’ (DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)

‘The Office: The Complete Series’ (DVD, $199.98)

‘Rick and Morty: Season One’ (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.02)

‘Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated: The Complete Season Two’ (DVD, $26.99)

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $35.98)

‘Vikings: The Complete Second Season’ (DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)