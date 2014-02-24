DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Thor: The Dark World’

‘Thor: The Dark World’

The Marvel Comics god returns to face off against vicious dark elves. Chris Hemsworth really kills in this role, and with that we get a fun, exciting action movie that’s a nice balance of comedy and mythic violence. Also included is the Marvel One-Shot “All Hall the King,” with Ben Kingsley returning as The Mandarin from “Iron Man 3.” Sir Ben is the same boozy awesomeness, and the short does a lot to move forward his story, but I’ll say no more so as not to spoil. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $32.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Gravity’

A supremely harrowing film. Sandra Bullock is lost in space in this amazing thriller from director Alfonso Cuarón. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $44.95)

‘Nebraska’

The latest from director Alexander Payne features Bruce Dern and Will Forte as a father and his estranged son on a trip from Montana to Nebraska to claim a sweepstakes prize. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Muscle Shoals’

This documentary chronicles the legendary recording town where classics such as “Brown Sugar” and “I’ll Take You There” were born. (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)TV on DVD

‘Adventure Time: The Complete Third Season’ (DVD, $26.95; Blu-ray, $32.07) ‘L.A. Law: Season One’ (DVD, $29.93) ‘Legit: Season One'(DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘The Middle: Season Four’ (DVD, $44.98)