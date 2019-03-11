Best clubs for EDM, house music in Brooklyn and beyond

Electronic Dance Music has found new life in Brooklyn’s club culture.

In the past decade, Brooklyn has emerged as a hub for locally sourced and international electronic music, simultaneously functioning as an alternative to Manhattan’s elite party scene, industry experts say.

Dropping the pricey bottle service and reservation-only tables, indie venues — many in Williamsburg and Bushwick — are delivering today’s top-charting DJ-fueled dance tracks with a laid-back vibe suited for a new generation of fans.

More than a dozen venues in Brooklyn host popular weekly DJ nights, offering up EDM, and its dubstep, house music and techno subgenres. And while the January closure of a cult favorite, Output, has sent fans searching elsewhere for a house and techno music sanctuary, plenty of options remain.

“The whole club scene has recently been usurped by the Brooklyn scene, and it just keeps getting bigger,” says Chris Alker, a NoMad-based DJ who’s held lectures on house and dance music at Yale. “Clubs like Brooklyn Mirage and Elsewhere are bringing in big acts and a lot of people, and we’re getting more international talent.”

Following the post-disco “electro-funk” era of the ’80s, a ’90s rave movement brought electronic music from artists like Daft Punk, Black Box and Bizarre Inc from Europe to big cities in America. New York was no exception, as clubs such as Limelight and Palladium surged in popularity.

While the early 2000s saw a drop in the music’s local appeal, the past decade has welcomed a resurgence of the house music community. In 2008, the city welcomed a three-day music festival, Electric Zoo, dedicated to the genre.

“When I first came to New York, house music was still going on, but there weren’t a lot of new clubs opening . . . it seemed to be dying down,” said Alker, who moved to the city in 2004. “In the last 10 years, it just sort of exploded. EDM brought the second big wave of electronic music in America.”

Local DJs and bookers credit the recent popularity in part to the lack of crackdowns on clubbing, as well as the de Blasio administration’s repeal in 2017 of cabaret laws, which had prohibited dancing in bars that lacked a cabaret license.

“New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the world, if not the most diverse city in the world,” says Alker. “House music doesn’t have words most of the time. It doesn’t matter if you speak their language — everybody understands house music.”

For John Barrera, who books house music shows at Elsewhere in Bushwick, the time has never been better to find both local and international talent celebrating the genre.

“As a house music lover, a dancer and a clubgoer, a lot of the booking that I’ve done has been when I’m at a club and I’m like, ‘wow, this DJ is cool,’ ” says Barrera. “I’m always thinking about how to make things a little more unique.”