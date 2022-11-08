Annual ‘Pinkmas’ celebration to return to Museum of Ice Cream in NoHo this month

It’s beginning to look a lot like……Pinkmas!

From Nov. 17, 2022 through Jan. 9, 2023, the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) will be hosting its annual Pinkmas celebration.

Pinkmas at MOIC takes the fun that the museum normally offers and dials it up to add in more festive cheer. In addition to the usual interactive experiences that MOIC is famous for, Pinkmas is adding in limited-time activations such as the Pinkmas tree forest, a take-home paper gingerbread house craft activity, and a life-sized snow globe that you can step inside and snap that perfect picture in.

As usual, MOIC visitors can explore the activations at their own pace, including the famous sprinkle pool. Along the way, guests will be able to sample all sorts of ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, and “milk” and cookies soft serve covered in chocolate chip cookie bites.

During Pinkmas, the MOIC Cafe will also offer a selection of seasonal cocktails and treats celebrating some of the best flavors of the season. Some of this year’s seasonal options include the Gingerbread Milkshake topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a festive

gingerbread cookie, the Mulled Apple Cider made with Fireball, apple cider and red wine, and a three-scoop sundae with caramel, whipped cream and Pinkmas-inspired sprinkles. When you buy your tickets, you can add on sweet or boozy treats for a discount!

MOIC is located at 558 Broadway in NoHo. Tickets for Pinkmas start at $25 on weekdays, $33 on weekends, and free for children 2 and under. For more information, visit museumoficecream.com.