Elton John calls for Dolce & Gabbana boycott after ‘judgemental’ IVF comment

Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?

OK, so I had to quote “The Devil Wears Prada.” But I’m not happy with the designer duo, and neither is SirElton John.

John, 67, blasted the duo Sunday on his Instagram after the designers, in an interview with Italy’s Panorama magazine, denounced gay marriage and invitro fertilization– pretty much offending, like, everyone. And the designers are gay themselves, so this literally makes no sense.

“Shame on you for wagging your judgmental little fingers at IVF … a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfill their dream of having children,” wrote John. “I shall never wear Dolce & Gabbana ever again. #boycottdolcegabbana.”

Preach, Elton!