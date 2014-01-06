Emma Roberts and Evan Peters getting hitched

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters seem to have put their very public summer spat behind them, solidifying their relationship with …

According to "Extra!" Peters proposed to Roberts over the holidays in New York City, giving her a pink-and-gold diamond ring. The "American Horror Story: Coven" co-stars then rang in the new year in London.

In July, Roberts, 22, was arrested on domestic violence charges after reportedly bloodying up Peters during a fight in a Canadian hotel room. Peters, 26, didn’t press charges.