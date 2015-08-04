Faith No More rocking out to ‘Sol’ music

Faith No More exploded out of the San Francisco alt-rock scene in the 1980s, fusing an eclectic blend of genres …

After a 13-year hiatus, the band regrouped in 2010 for a successful world tour which in turn led to 2015’s “Sol Invictus,” their first album of exclusively new material since 1997.

amNewYork spoke with both bass player Billy Gould and keyboardist Roddy Bottum about their upcoming show at MSG.

How would you characterize your current sound?

Roddy Bottum: This record feels more cohesive and thematic than anything we’ve done before. I feel all the songs sort of work together in a way that the other records didn’t.

This tour and album have been characterized as a full-on rebirth. What are your thoughts on that?

RB: I never thought of it in those terms but I think that’s pretty spot-on. And the look that we’re sort of going for on this tour is sort of white with flowers, feels like that.

How has your live show evolved over the years?

Billy Gould: Right now we play better that we ever did and it’s kind of like a tight fist right now, a super tight fist. It’s really good. It’s really solid and we’ve been very consistent.

A question for the gearheads out there. What are you performing with on stage?

BG: I’m using two Ampeg SVT cabinets, and I use two Aguilar Tone Hammer 500 amplifiers and that’s it, just straight into that. No pedals, nothing. Just my Zon signature bass. It’s the same bass I’ve had for almost 25 years.

This is your first time playing Madison Square Garden. Are you excited?

RB: Totally excited. I mean I live in New York City, so it’s sort of like the do all, end all. The thing I’m going to put on my resume, probably on my tombstone. … My mother’s aware of the show, she’s probably coming. … All my crew is coming. … It’s going to be full of friends, old boyfriends. … I’m gonna have a lot to prove that night at MSG.

If you go: Faith No More perform Wednesday Aug. 5 at 8 pm at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 212-465-6073 $49.50-$65