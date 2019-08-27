Searching for something to watch? Your viewing options are set to multiply this fall when major networks release their newest shows.

Several newcomers are set or filmed right here in New York City, if that piques your interest. Apple's highly anticipated "Morning Show" drama, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, uses the Manhattan talk show scene as its backdrop; Hulu heads back to the '90s with a series documenting the rise of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan; and NBC gives us another fictional friend group surviving the city streets.

Below, we preview more than 20 new series debuting on streaming services, networks and more this fall.

"The Morning Show" (TBD, Apple+)

Apple's hourlong drama gives viewers a look at the inner workings of a New York City morning talk show hosted by Witherspoon and Aniston. Alas, it's fictional. But, it stars the actresses in the leading roles opposite Steve Carell, who plays a disgraced host. The storyline seems to closely mirror the career, and fallout, of former "Today" host Matt Lauer. It'll premiere on the new streaming service Apple+ this fall.

September

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" (Sept. 4, Hulu)

Hulu will bring to our screens the story of the rise and formation of NYC hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan in the early 1990s. It was executive produced by members RZA and Method Man. The GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and Ghostface Killah served as show consultants.

"Criminal" (Sept. 20, Netflix)

Netflix has kept the details of its upcoming police interrogation drama under wraps, for the most part. We do know this: Within 12 episodes, "Criminal" will take viewers across four countries — France, Spain, Germany and the UK.

"All Rise" (Sept. 23, 9 p.m., CBS)

Yes, it's another legal drama, but this one doesn't focus on the lawyers or the accused. CBS' "All Rise" will follow the judges, prosecutors and public defenders as they take on various cases brought to a Los Angeles courthouse.

"Prodigal Son" (Sept. 23, 9 p.m., Fox)

Fox's upcoming crime drama comes from the executive producer of "Riverdale" and "You" (Sarah Schechter), so you may want to tune in. It's set in New York City and follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal psychologist who's helping the NYPD stop serial killers.

"Mixed-ish" (Sept. 24, 9 p.m., ABC)

First, there was "Black-ish," then "Grown-ish" and, now, "Mixed-ish." It's the second spinoff from ABC's hit comedy series. While Freeform's "Grown-ish" followed Zoey off to college, this version serves as a prequel. It's centered on a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow Johnson and is set in the '80s.

"Emergence" (Sept. 24, 10 p.m., ABC)

Jo Evans (Allison Tolman) is a police chief who becomes the guardian of a young girl she rescues from the scene of an accident. The accident is mysterious, and the child is apparently at the root of it all.

"Perfect Harmony" (Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., NBC)

A retired Princeton music professor (Bradley Whitford) helps a small-town church choir get ready for a large-scale competition. Anna Camp and Will Greenberg co-star in this comedy.

"Sunnyside" (Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m., NBC)

Garrett Modi (Kal Penn) made history as the youngest New York City councilman, but then it all fell apart. The series follows the unemployed lead as he finds friendship with a group of unlikely companions, including Brady (Moses Storm), who finds out he isn't a citizen, and Hakim (Samba Schutte), a cabbie.

"Untold Stories of Hip-Hop" (Sept. 26, 10 p.m., WE)

Brooklyn-born radio personality Angie Martinez, host of Power 105.1's "The Angie Martinez Show," sits down with "some of the biggest names in hip-hop," according to a release. All of those names have not yet been announced, but a trailer teases appearances by Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Ice Cube, Nelly and more.

"Evil" (Sept. 26, 10 p.m., CBS )

Something supernatural may be at work in "Evil," CBS' upcoming investigative series about a fictional church known for its unexplained mysteries.

"The Politician" (Sept. 27, Netflix)

Ryan Murphy's anticipated Netflix series follows a student with White House-sized dreams. It stars Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.

"Godfather of Harlem" (Sept. 29, Epix)

The 10-episode series looks to tell the true tale behind the reign of Bumpy Johnson, born Ellsworth Raymond Johnson, known as the most infamous crime leader in Harlem between 1930 and 1968. Johnson is portrayed by Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker.

October

"Almost Family" (Oct. 2, Fox)

Brittany Snow and Emily Osment co-star in this series about a young woman who finds out her father (a fertility doctor) conceived nearly 100 children.

"Batwoman" (Oct. 6, 8 p.m., The CW)

Ruby Rose stars as the first openly gay Batwoman (Kate Kane) protecting Gotham. Her first mission: finding her love interest Sophie (Megan Tandy), who has been kidnapped.

"Nancy Drew" (Oct. 9, The CW)

Another Nancy Drew remake, The CW's version stars actress Kennedy McMann as the titular character who's sucked into solving a crime following her high school graduation.

"Looking for Alaska" (Oct. 18, Hulu)

Hulu turns John Green's young adult novel into an eight-episode limited series set in the early 2000s. Charlie Plummer stars as the lead Miles “Pudge” Halter, who falls for Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth).

"Modern Love" (Oct. 18, Amazon Prime)

Anne Hathaway stars in this Amazon Prime anthology series based off The New York Times' romance column by Terri Cheney.

"The Misery Index" (Oct. 22, TBS)

"The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil fronts this game show inspired by the "S*** Happens" card game. Each episode, two teens will compete against each other by rating terrible experiences on the series' "misery scale." Episodes also star the cast of truTV’s "Impractical Jokers."

November

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (Nov. 12, Disney+)

Sing it with us: "We're all in this together!" Disney brings a television series remake of its 2006 film hit starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to its new streaming service this fall.

"Marvel's Hero Project" (Nov. 12, Disney+)

This unscripted series, set to launch on Disney's new streaming service, follows real-life young adults making heroic changes in their communities.

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (Nov. 12, Disney+)

Jeff Goldblum travels the world and gives us an inside look at whatever it may be that interests him along the way (like ice cream, tattoos, or square dancing).

December

"The L Word: Generation Q" (Dec. 8, Showtime)

A remake of the groundbreaking LGBTQ series (which you can binge in full on Netflix) comes to Showtime Dec. 8. Jennifer Beals (Bette), Kate Moennig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) will reprise their roles.