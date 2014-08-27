91 movies you need to know about that are coming out this fall

There’s plenty to see this fall, from award contenders to escapist entertainment.

Fall is the bridge between the summer blockbusters and the winter Oscar bait, but that’s not to say that there won’t be some fine cinematic fare to enjoy, especially some award- contenders come November.

Here are 91 films to check out this season, from “Dumb” old friends to our favorite bow-wielding heroine.

‘Frontera’ (Sept. 5)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_Tsj_wTJkQ

Ed Harris, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria star in this drama about an Arizona sheriff’s wife who is shot and killed while riding a horse on her property. The prime suspect is an illegal Mexican who crossed the border.

‘God Help the Girl’ (Sept. 5)

Stuart Murdock, of the seminal indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian, writes and directs this pop-musical about a young girl who uses songwriting to work through her issues. Starring Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch”) and Olly Alexander (“Penny Dreadful”)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLPdwyJLWJE

‘The Green Inferno’ (Sept. 5)

The latest from horror master Eli Roth (“Hostel”) pits a bunch of New York City student activists against a deadly tribe living in the rain forest.

‘Last Days in Vietnam’ (Sept. 5)

This documentary investigates exactly what the title implies. It follows the North Vietnamese Army closing in on Saigon while the American forces try to decide the best course of action.

‘Kelly & Cal’ (Sept. 5)

A mom and her next-door teenage neighbor become friendly after she catches him spying on her. Starring Juliette Lewis.

‘The Identical’ (Sept. 5)

In the midst of the Great Depression, a poor couple has identical twins and gives one away to an evangelist whose wife can’t have kids. Both children have musical skills, but grow up to perform very different sounds and take very different paths.

‘Archaeology of a Woman’ (Sept. 12)

Sally Kirkland plays a former reporter with dementia and ties back to a murder from years ago. She is being cared for by her daughter (Victoria Clark) who is looking to find the truth.

‘At the Devil’s Door’ (Sept. 12)

This horror flick stars Catalina Sandino Moreno (“The Bridge”) as a real estate agent tasked with selling a house infused with, what else, supernatural evil.

‘Atlas Shrugged: Who is John Galt?’ (Sept. 12)

The third part of the poorly received adaptation of the Ayn Rand novel. Spoiler: John Galt is Kristoffer Polaha. Just kidding, that’s just the actor who plays him.

‘Dolphin Tale 2’ (Sept. 12)

The crew is back together to find a new female pal for dolphin Winter. From the way the trailer is cut, it appears that Morgan Freeman talks to a bird.

‘The Drop’ (Sept. 12)

Based on a short story by Dennis Lehane, who also wrote the screenplay, this crime drama stars Tom Hardy stuck in the midst of an investigation of a robbery connected to his neighborhood pals. Also starring James Gandolfini in his final role.

‘Honeymoon’ (Sept. 12)

A couple’s honeymoon turns into a horror.

‘No Good Deed’ (Sept. 12)

Taraji P. Henson kindly helps out a stranger (Idris Elba, “Luther,” both “Thor” movies), who then torments her and her family.

‘Search Party’ (Sept. 12)

The title search party is seeking a woman that one of their friends was planning to marry. Starring Alison Brie, Krysten Ritter and T.J. Miller.

‘Take Me To The River’ (Sept. 12)

This documentary follows the recording of an album by classic Stax Records artists.

‘Pump’ (Sept. 12)

Get a lesson on the United States’ dependence on oil and other available fuels in this documentary.

‘The Skeleton Twins’ (Sept. 12)

The title twins (Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig) reunite after 10 years apart, looking back at their lackluster lives. Also starring Luke Wilson and Ty Burrell.

‘The Quitter’ (Sept. 12)

A guy who flamed out in professional baseball tries to make it as a father to the young girl he abandoned years ago.

‘Worst Friends’ (Sept. 16)

When Jake (Richard Tanne) is seriously hurt in a car accident, his old childhood pal helps get him better in this comic drama.

‘The Guest’ (Sept. 17)

A family is troubled by a young man claiming to be a soldier who fought with their now deceased son. Starring Dan Stevens and Ethan Embry.

‘A Walk Among the Tombstones’ (Sept. 19)

Liam Neeson plays a former New York City cop turned private eye who is hired by a man whose wife was abducted and killed.

‘Fort Bliss’ (Sept. 19)

Michelle Monaghan stars as an Army medic coming home from a tour in Afghanistan who tries to reconnect with her son. Then she re-enlists. Also starring Pablo Schreiber, Ron Livingston and Emmanuelle Chiriqui.

‘Hector and the Search for Happiness’ (Sept. 19)

Simon Pegg plays the title character, a psychiatrist who will go to any length to find exactly what the title says. Also starring Rosamund Pike, Toni Collette, Stellan Skarsgård, Jean Reno and Christopher Plummer.

‘Tracks’ (Sept. 19)

A woman (Mia Wasikowska), a dog and four camels are trekking 1,700 miles across West Australia. Because, why not, right?

‘The Maze Runner’ (Sept. 19)

The latest adaptation of a dystopian teen novel features a bunch of young adults trapped in this mysterious cell. There is a giant maze rife with danger that could lead to their escape. This is a solid-looking trailer if you’re into this kind of stuff.

‘Pride’ (Sept. 19)

A gay and lesbian group comes to the aid of miners who are on strike. Starring Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton. Based on a true story.

‘This is Where I Leave You’ (Sept. 19)

Based on the novel by Jonathan Tropper, this comedy centers on a family brought back together by a death. Starring Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Rose Byrne, Kathryn Hahn and Dax Shepard. That’s a great cast.

‘Tusk’ (Sept. 19)

Kevin Smith writes and directs this new horror flick about a man who is abducted, tortured and turned into a walrus. Starring Justin Long, Haley Joel Osment and Michael Parks.

‘The Zero Theorem’ (Sept. 19)

Terry Gilliam directs this film about a man on an existential quest. This is the kind of intense, visually provocative movie you’d expect from the director of “Brazil” and “12 Monkeys.” Starring Christoph Waltz and David Thewlis.

‘Art and Craft’ (Sept. 19)

This documentary looks at an expert art forger and the man looking to take him down.

‘The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby’ (Sept. 19)

This film, a portrait of a relationship starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, is told in two ways. “Them,” out Sept. 19, and “Him/Her,” which is two films shown side by side, coming out on Oct. 10.

‘The Boxtrolls’ (Sept. 26)

From the makers of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” comes this stop-motion animated adventure comedy about an orphan raised by Boxtrolls — trolls in boxes — who finds his way back into the human world.

‘The Equalizer’ (Sept. 26)

The 1980s television series is brought to the big screen with the “Training Day” duo of director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington. It’s about a former commando who comes out of retirement to help a young girl taken by the Russian mob.

‘Good People’ (Sept. 26)

James Franco and Kate Hudson take the lead in this thriller about a couple who find stolen money in their tenant’s apartment, which rankles the thief who took it.

‘Jimi: All is by My Side’ (Sept. 26)

From writer/director John Ridley comes this biopic about Jimi Hendrix that is centered on his early years. Starring OutKast’s André Benjamin as the guitar legend, as well as Imogen Poots, Hayley Atwell and Burn Gorman.

‘The Song’ (Sept. 26)

A song written for his wife brings lots of trouble to a musician. From writer/director Richard Ramsey. Starring Alan Powell and Ali Faulkner.

‘The Two Faces of January’ (Sept. 26)

Based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith (“The Talented Mr. Ripley”), this film follows three people on the run after a private detective dies. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Viggo Mortensen and Oscar Isaac.

‘Advanced Style’ (Sept. 26)

This New York-centric documentary follows seven locals with a unique style.

‘Annabelle’ (Oct. 3)

This flick gives the origin of that creepy doll from “The Conjuring.” Starring Eric Ladin, Alfre Woodard and Annabelle Wallis.

‘Gone Girl’ (Oct. 3)

Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning director David Fincher helms this adaptation of the Gillian Flynn novel about the mystery behind a wife who has vanished and the husband who becomes a suspect in the case. Starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris.

‘The Good Lie’ (Oct. 3)

Reese Witherspoon plays a woman who takes in Sudanese refugees in this drama produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Also starring Corey Stoll.

‘The Hero of Color City’ (Oct. 3)

Here it is, ladies and gentlemen: An animated feature about walking and talking crayons who have to save color city. Yes, this is a real movie (which took five people to write!) and features the voices of Christina Ricci, Rosie Perez, Craig Ferguson and Wayne Brady.

‘Left Behind’ (Oct. 3)

Nicolas Cage, of course, stars in this new adaptation of the biblically-tinged book series about a post-rapture world.

‘Addicted’ (Oct. 10)

A cheating wife could mean the downfall of her family. Starring Kat Graham, William Levy and Boris Kodjoe. Based on a novel by Zane.

‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ (Oct. 10)

The classic children’s book is brought to the big screen starring Bella Thorne, Jennifer Garner, Stephen Freeland and Steve Carell.

‘The Judge’ (Oct. 10)

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall star in this drama about a big city lawyer and his father, a judge who is suspected of murder. No word on if/how Iron Man ties into this. Also starring Vera Farmiga, Billy Bob Thornton, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard and David Krumholtz.

‘Kill the Messenger’ (Oct. 10)

Based on a true story, this biopic follows Gary Webb, a journalist in the 1980s who uncovers a CIA plot to sell cocaine in a poor area of the United States to raise money for the Nicaraguan Contras. Starring Jeremy Renner, Michael Sheen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

‘Last Hijack’ (Oct. 10)

This documentary gives you an idea of what it is like to be in Somalia from the perspective of the pirates.

‘Whiplash’ (Oct. 10)

Miles Teller plays a young drummer trying to make it in the world of jazz in this festival favorite. Also starring J.K. Simmons and Paul Reiser.

‘Kite’ (Oct. 10)

A cop’s daughter is searching for the guy who killed her parents. Samuel L. Jackson plays her dad’s ex-partner, who is helping her out. Based on a Japanese manga series.

‘Autómata’ (Oct. 10)

Antonio Banderas plays an investigator dealing with robots in the futuristic sci-fi thriller.

‘The Best of Me’ (Oct. 17)

The new Nicholas Sparks adaptation follows former high school sweethearts who get back together. Of course, things happen to make you cry. Starring Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden

‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’ (Oct. 17)

From acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Amores Perros”) comes this film about an actor who played a superhero (Michael Keaton, getting seriously meta here) and returns to the character for a stage adaptation.

‘The Book of Life’ (Oct. 17)

This animated feature about a guy who will go to any length — even to any land — for the princess of his dreams is from producer Guillermo Del Toro. Featuring the voices of Zoe Saldana, Channing Tatum, Diego Luna and Christina Applegate.

‘Dear White People’ (Oct. 17)

This satire set at a fancy college explores explores racism on campuses today.

‘Dracula Untold’ (Oct. 17)

See how Dracula got to be the vampire legend. Starring Luke Evans as Vlad Tepes. It feels like those low-class “Lord of the Rings” epics we’ve seen in recent years, but what do I know? Prove me wrong!

‘Rudderless’ (Oct. 17)

William H. Macy makes his big screen directorial debut with this film about a man dealing with the death of his son, and reconnecting with him after discovering the music his son wrote. Starring Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin, Laurence Fishburne and Felicity Huffman (who is, of course, Macy’s wife). Not for nothing, but it’s nice to see Crudup singing again.

‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’ (Oct. 17)

This Japanese animated film follows a man who finds a tiny princess living in the bamboo he’s selling. As she grows up, she finds she has numerous suitors, including the Emperor of Japan.

‘Young Ones’ (Oct. 17)

Set in a future where water is rare, this sci-fi film stars Nicholas Hoult as a teen who strives to keep his family safe. Also starring Michael Shannon and Elle Fanning.

‘Felony’ (Oct. 17)

After a kid lands in a coma, there is a struggle between a trio of detectives — one committed a crime, one wants to cover it up and one wants to reveal the truth. Starring Tom Wilkinson, Joel Edgerton (who also wrote the screenplay), Jai Courtney and Melissa George.

‘Force Majeure’ (Oct. 24)

An avalanche causes havoc for a Swedish family on vacation in the French Alps.

‘Low Down’ (Oct. 24)

John Hawkes plays pianist Joe Albany in this biopic about the drug-addicted jazz musician, as told from the point of view of his daughter. Also starring Elle Fanning, Taryn Manning, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Glenn Close.

‘Laggies’ (Oct. 24)

A woman who is doing nothing with her life hangs out with a teenager she bought booze for, and then spends some time with the girl’s father, as well, in this rom-com. Starring Keira Knightley, Chloé Grace Moretz and Sam Rockwell.

‘Ouija’ (Oct. 24)

A horror movie centered around a Ouija board. What will they think of next?

‘St. Vincent’ (Oct. 24)

The next sure-to-be-great Bill Murray flick has the actor playing a crotchety old man teaching a young boy who lives next door about life. Also starring Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts and Chris O’Dowd.

‘Stonehearst Asylum’ (Oct. 24)

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe short story, which you don’t see a lot these days, this thriller follows a new doctor at the title asylum who encounters an unusual patient. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Michael Caine, Jim Sturgess and Ben Kingsley.

‘White Bird In A Blizzard’ (Oct. 24)

Based on the novel by Laura Kasischke, this film from writer-director Gregg Araki (“Mysterious Skin”) is about a girl torn apart when her mother goes missing. Starring Shailene Woodley, Eva Green and Christopher Meloni.

‘1,000 Times Good Night’ (Oct. 24)

Juliette Binoche plays a war photographer dealing with a husband who can’t handle her dangerous career. Also starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

‘John Wick’ (Oct. 24)

A one-time hit man is being chased by a friend who was hired to off him. Starring Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki, Willem Dafoe, Bridget Moynahan and Jason Isaacs.

‘Horns’ (Oct. 31)

Daniel Radcliffe stars in this adaptation of a Joe Hill novel — he’s the son of Stephen King, who is incredibly talented in his own right — about a guy who wakes up with horns after his girlfriend dies. Where’s Dumbledore when you need him? Also starring Juno Temple, Heather Graham, David Morse and Max Minghella.

‘Before I Go To Sleep’ (Oct. 31)

Rowan Joffe writes and directs this thriller about a woman with amnesia who wakes up each morning with no memories. She’s trying to figure out what caused the accident that took away her memory, but who can she trust? Starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth and Mark Strong. Yes, it sounds like “Memento,” but it’s a strong trailer.

‘Nightcrawler’ (Oct. 31)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this drama about the apparently seedy L.A. freelance crime journalist scene. Also starring Bill Paxton and Rene Russo. From writer/director Dan Gilroy, who also wrote “Real Steel” and “The Bourne Legacy.”

‘Big Hero 6’ (Nov. 7)

From the folks who brought you “Frozen” and “Wreck-It Ralph” comes this stealth Marvel Comics adaptation about a super smart kid, his robot and his pals who he turns into heroes. The film features the voices of Scott Adsit, Genesis Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.

‘Interstellar’ (Nov. 7)

The latest from Christopher Nolan stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway as explorers who go on a voyage through a worm hole — an interstellar voyage — to save the world.

‘Jessabelle’ (Nov. 7)

After an accident, a woman goes back to her childhood home to get better, but things don’t go so well as there’s an evil spirit waiting for her.

‘The Theory of Everything’ (Nov. 7)

Eddie Redmayne stars as a young Stephen Hawking in this biopic about his relationship with his wife (played by Felicity Jones). From the director of “Man on Wire.”

‘A Merry Friggin Christmas’ (Nov. 7)

One of Robin Williams’ final films, this comedy centers on Boyd (Joel McHale), who forgets the Christmas gift he got for his son, and goes on a long road trip with his dad (Williams) to retrieve it.

‘The Better Angels’ (Nov. 7)

This biopic tells the story of Abraham Lincoln as a kid and how that impoverished childhood shaped the man who would become one of our greatest presidents. Starring Jason Clarke, Diane Kruger, Brit Marling and newcomer Brayden Denney as Abe.

Rosewater (Nov. 7)

Jon Stewart took a break from “The Daily Show” to direct this serious adaptation of the memoir of BBC journalist Maziar Bahari, “They Came For Me: A Family Story of Love, Captivity and Survival.” It stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Bahari, who put his life on the line while working in Iran, getting arrested and tortured.

‘Beyond the Lights’ (Nov. 14)

Writer/director Gina Prince-Byhewood (“The Secret Life of Bees”) helms this drama about a talented young singer as she deals with impending stardom. Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Minnie Driver and Nate Parker.

‘Dumb and Dumber To’ (Nov. 14)

Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) reunite for a new comic farce set 20 years after the original. Yes, the dog car is in this.

‘Foxcatcher’ (Nov. 14)

Steve Carell, under a large fake nose, plays John du Pont, a sponsor of Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) in the new film from “Moneyball” director Bennett Miller. Of course, things take a dark turn. This is based on a true story. Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller, anthony Michael Hall and Vanessa Redgrave.

‘Fury’ (Nov. 14)

“End of Watch” writer/director David Ayer turns out this new war flick about a mission behind enemy lines during the European campaign in World War II. Starring Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman and Jason Isaacs.

‘Wolves’ (Nov. 14)

After his parents are killed, a teen heads out on the road, running into a crazy guy in a scary town. Starring Lucas Till, Jason Momoa and John Pyper-Ferguson.

‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1’ (Nov. 21)

It’s the beginning of the end for Katniss Everdeen as we hit the first part of the final “Hunger Games” book, where she’s fighting with the rebellion. Also starring Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and a lot of other stars who shined in the past films.

‘The Imitation Game’ (Nov. 21)

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Alan Turing, who helped figure out how to break the Enigma encryption device during the second World War, in this biopic. Also starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode.

‘McFarland’ (Nov. 21)

Kevin Costner is in another sports film, playing a track coach helping to make his small-town team into a winner. Also starring Maria Bello. From Niki Caro, the director of “Whale Rider.”

‘Horrible Bosses 2’ (Nov. 26)

The trio of Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), Dale (Charlie Day) and Nick (Jason Bateman) return for this follow-up where they’re all in business together, but an investor stands in their way. This, however, will probably be forever known for a certain gag involving Jennifer Aniston and Bateman.

‘Paradise Lost’ (Nov. 26)

Josh Hutcherson plays a surfer in Colombia who starts dating the niece of Pablo Escobar (Benicio Del Toro). From first-time writer/director Andrea Di Stefano.

‘Penguins of Madagascar’ (Nov. 26)

The militaristic penguins from the “Madagascar” movies finally get their due in this animated film that reveals their origin story and how they became the secret agents that you know and love. Featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich, Peter Stormare, Ken Jeong and Werner Herzog, all of whom have fantastic voices indeed.

‘Song of the Sea’ (Fall 2014)

From the director of the charming Oscar-nominated animated film “The Secret of Kells” comes this new ‘toon feature, also based around Irish lore.