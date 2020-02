Fetty Wap tried to make a left-hand turn and hit another vehicle, reports say.

Rapper Fetty Wap thanked fans for their support on Sunday, a day after he broke his leg in three places during a motorcycle accident in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.

Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was thrown from his bike on Saturday afternoon, according to reports. Maxwell then received three tickets: for driving without a license, not having insurance, and failing to produce a vehicle registration card.