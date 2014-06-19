‘Fifty Shades’ releases photo of Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey from new film

There’s no signature grey tie, but Jamie Dornan is already making this summer hotter. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” film …

There’s no signature grey tie, but Jamie Dornan is already making this summer hotter.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” film on Thursday released the first photo of Dornan as 2012’s sex symbol Christian Grey in the upcoming big-screen adaptation.

“Happy Birthday Christian Grey #FiftyShades,” the film tweeted, the birthday of the fictional character. Within 24 hours, it had been retweeted over 1,700 times.

“I know it’s just a face … but omg, what a face it is!” tweeted one fan. Another tweeted “I can’t contain my excitement after see [sic] the first still of #FiftyShades.”

But some fans were not quite excited yet, with some tweeting they weren’t sure of Dornan in the role.

“Nope, still nothing,” tweeted another user.