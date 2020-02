Captain Mal, ‘Wash’ and the man they call ‘Jayne’ are getting back together again.

The entire cast of the beloved cult favorite “Firefly” have signed on for the online game “Firefly Online,” it was announced Friday at Comic-Con. The show, created by Joss Whedon, was cancelled a decade ago, but fans refuse to let go.

Get the Serenity ship ready to fly!