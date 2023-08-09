US Open food event returns Aug. 24, to feature lineup of all-star chefs

Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Josh Capon, David Burke, and JJ Johnson pose for a photo during the Flavors of the Open media event at the 2022 US Open.

The US Open’s renowned food event is returning to Queens on Aug. 24, bringing together a star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs and marquee restaurants for the second year in a row.

“Flavors of the Open” will take over the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center again this year ahead of the marquee tennis event and will feature world-class food and beverages from a roster of culinary maestros at their on-site restaurants.

The celebrity chefs will interact with the crowd as they dish out unique menu items and delectable dishes, giving visitors a chance to sample a wide range of flavors and food styles offered at the Grand Slam tennis event, before the first serve is hit on Aug. 28.

This year’s celebrity chefs will include Kwame Onwuachi, a world-famous author and restaurateur, who will be bringing the best-of-the-best from his Lincoln Center outpost, Tatiana.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this year’s Flavors of the Open culinary event. As a native New Yorker, it’s always an exciting time in the city,” Onwuachi said. “We’ll be cooking up some of the greatest hits from Tatiana, including Hamachi Escovitch with avocado, carrot nage, and marinated peppers; Black Bean Hummus with berbere-spiced lamb, sweet pickled sultana, and M’semen; Crispy Okra with honey, mustard, and peppa sauce; and Pepper Steak, a 14oz ribeye, with stewed peppers and pickled onions.”

Alex Guarnaschelli, of New York City’s Butter restaurant, will be at the event, and will provide an intimate sampling of her culinary art.

“I created an American menu that features a Classic Maine Crab Cake, Seared Garlic Shrimp and a fantastic Filet Mignon by Pat LaFrieda,” she said. “I’m very excited to be a part of the squad of chefs at this year’s Flavors of the Open – it’s truly one of my favorite food events of the year.”

Other chefs at the event include Melba Wilson (Melba’s), Masaharu Morimoto (ACES), James Kent (Crown Shy), Josh Capon (Fly Fish), and David Burke (Mojito).

Meanwhile, in addition to the world-class food and drinks, guests will be treated to a special on-court tennis matchup featuring Bob and Mike Bryan — one of the greatest doubles partners in the sport’s history.

Attendees can also expect a ton of entertainment, music, and photo opportunities along the Louis Armstrong Stadium concourse area.

The event, which costs $175 to attend (with a portion of the proceeds going to the USTA Foundation), is part of the US Open’s Fan Week that runs from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27.

The tennis tournament will begin on Aug. 28.

Visit USOpen.org for more information, and to buy tickets!