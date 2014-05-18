Fleet Week events in NYC

Here are some of the fun events lined up for Fleet Week this year:?

TUESDAY

Navy Band Concert at Bryant Park

Time: 12-1:30 p.m.

Navy Band Northeast “Pops Ensemble” will perform.

WEDNESDAY

Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships at New York Harbor

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships will arrive in the New York Harbor.

THURSDAY

Public ship tours begin

Time: 8-5 p.m. (Lines may be capped at 3 p.m.)

Visitors can check out the docked vessels at Pier 92 in Manhattan and The Sullivans Pier in Staten Island. Tours will be conducted daily until May 27.

Playing Hoops With Heroes

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Location: John Jay College

The USO will host a basketball tournament for participating units of Fleet Week and teams from NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority Police Department.

FRIDAY

Joint Re-enlistment and Promotion Ceremony

Time: 2- 2:30 p.m.

Location: Sept. 11 memorial Plaza

A joint re-enlistment and promotion ceremony will take place on the plaza at the Sept. 11 memorial.

The Marcus Goldhaber Band | THE COME HOME AMERICA TOUR: Celebrating the New Greatest Generation

Time: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St.

Tickets: Free to service members in uniform

Veterans and current service members are invited to A night of music and multimedia entertainment featuring New York-based singer Marcus Goldhaber and his 6-piece band.

“Top Gun” screening

Location: Intrepid Air and Space Museum: Pier 86, W 46th St and 12th Ave

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film begins at sunset, weather permitting.

The museum will hold a free screening of the 1986 Tom Cruise hit at dusk.

SATURDAY

Staten Island Fleet Week Committee Music Festival

Time: Noon — 5 p.m.

Location: The Sullivans Pier, Staten Island, New York

The Staten Island Fleet Week Committee will host a Music Festival at the pier. Festival will feature local musicians will be performing for ship visitors. Navy Band Northeast’s ”Brass Band“ will perform.

SUNDAY

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration

Time: Noon — 12:30 p.m.

Location: Pier 92, Manhattan

U.S. Coast Guard will conduct a Search and Rescue demonstration in the water off of Pier 92 for visitors to see.

USO Tailgate Party/BBQ Cook-off at New York Mets

Location: Citi Field

Time: 8— 11:30 a.m.

The USO will host a Tailgate Party before the Mets game. The event will include a three-service BBQ/Tailgate cook-off.