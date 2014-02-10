Fred Armisen to lead band on “Late Night”

When Seth Meyers takes over NBC’s “Late Night” on Feb. 24 he’ll have one of his old “Saturday Night Live” …

When Seth Meyers takes over NBC’s “Late Night” on Feb. 24 he’ll have one of his old “Saturday Night Live” cohorts alongside him.

Fred Armisen, who stars in the sketch show “Portlandia,” which returns for its fourth season on Feb. 27 on IFC, will join the show to lead its band, Meyers revealed today in a tweet. The group’s name is the 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

And no, that doesn’t mean that Armisen’s popular series, which he does with does with Sleater-Kinney singer/guitarist Carrie Brownstein, is going away.

“Fred will curate and lead the band, and continue to run it even when he’s off shooting Portlandia,” Meyers tweeted.

Armisen has a background in music, having played drums in the punk band Trenchmouth and in indie-rock band Les Savy Fav. Guitarist Seth Jabour and bassist Syd Butler of Les Savy Fav are also in the 8G Band, as well as keyboardist Eli Janney of Girls Against Boys and drummer Kimberly Thompson.