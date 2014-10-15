Quantcast
‘Friends’ on Netflix January 1st

October 15, 2014
Could we BE any more excited?!

We can officially kick off the new year by binge-watching “Friends” on Netflix.

All 200-plus episodes of  the show will be available to stream starting on January 1, 2015, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just hours before Netflix is set to announce its quarterly earnings and on the same day HBO announced it is starting its own standalone streaming service in 2015.

In the meantime, “Friends” fans can visit the pop-up Central Perk in Soho — get there before it closes on October 18!

