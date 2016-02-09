‘Frozen’ headed to Broadway, Disney says

“Let it go,” – you, trying to get tickets.

Broadway is going to have to bundle up.

“Frozen” the musical is headed to the Great White Way in the spring of 2018, according to Disney.

Out-of-town auditions will first be held for Elsa, Anna, and Olaf in the summer of 2017, but the exact location for the tryouts was not yet announced.

The musical will feature songs by the creators of the movie’s score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and her husband Robert Lopez, who worked on Broadway hits “The Book of Mormon” and “Avenue Q,” according to Disney.

In 2014, “Frozen” won Oscars for best song and best animated feature.