Beyonce, Coldplay, Pearl Jam headline Global Citizen Festival

Head to Central Park on Sept. 26 for the show.

Big names will play the free Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this fall.

There’s something for everyone: Pearl Jam, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay all have their fans and will make for quite the eclectic evening.

Tickets for the show on Sept. 26 are available starting Thursday at globalcitizenfestival.com.

Fans pledge to “Take Action” by creating a Global Citizen account and signing on to help the effort to dedicate State Department funds to the world’s poorest countries. According to its website, “he festival is timed to coincide with the launch of the United Nations’ new Global Goals designed to fight inequality, protect our planet and end extreme poverty by 2030.”

VIP tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster starting Friday at 10 a.m.