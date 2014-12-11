Golden Globe nominees announced

Nominees for the 72nd Annual Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11.

Comedy duo Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the Golden Globes on Jan 11, 2015 for their third and reportedly last time.

Nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Birdman”

“Into the Woods”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Pride

“St. Vincent”

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Boyhood”

“Foxcatcher”

“The Imitation Game”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor, Drama

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Animated Motion Picture

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“The Lego Movie”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”

Christoph Waltz, “Big Eyes”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”

Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods’

Helen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”

Quvenzhané Wallis, “Annie”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Gett”

“Ida”

“Leviathan”

“Tangerines Mandarinid”

Best Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Best Song

“Big Eyes,” by Lana Del Ray—Big Eyes

“Glory,” by John Legend & Common—Selma

“Mercy Is,” by Patti Smith & Lenny Kaye—Noah

“Opportunity,” by Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck—Annie

“Yellow Flicker Beat,” by Lorde—Mockingjay

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Johann Johannsson, “The Theory of Everything”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Imitation Game”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”

Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman’

Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”

Best TV Drama

“The Affair”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

Best Actress, TV Drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Ruth Wilson, “The Affair”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor, TV Drama

Clive Owen, “The Knick”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Dominic West, “The Affair”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Ricky Gervais, “Derek”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

“Girls” (HBO)

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Jane the Virgin” (CW)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, “The Normal Heart”

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Colin Hanks, “Fargo”

Bill Murray, “Olive Kitteridge”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Mini-series

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honorable Woman”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Frances O’Connor, “The Missing”

Allison Tolman, “Fargo”

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Mini-series

Martin Freeman, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”

Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Fargo”

Best TV Movie or Mini-series

“The Normal Heart” (HBO)

“True Detective” (HBO)

“Olive Kitteridge” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“The Missing” (Starz)