‘Goodfellas’ panel a star-studded finale to Tribeca Film Fest

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco and more actors discussed the 25th anniversary film.

The Tribeca Film Festival got a star-studded send-off Saturday night at the Beacon Theater with a 25th Anniversary screening of Martin Scorsese’s mob classic “Goodfellas.”

The evening, hosted by the film fest’s founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, ended with a 30-minute panel discussion of the film, hosted by Jon Stewart.

On the panel were “Goodfellas” stars Deniro, Ray Liotta, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino as well Nicholas Pileggi, who wrote “Wiseguy,” on which the film was based.

Stewart asked Liotta what the late Henry Hill thought of his big-screen portrayal.

Hill said ‘thanks for not making me look like a ‘—-bag'” Liotta said. “‘I said ‘Did you see the movie?!’

Joe Pesci couldn’t make the panel, however De Niro said the actor did send a message — a long-series of variations of the ‘F’ word.