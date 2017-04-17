Gorillaz to perform at Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field

Queens is one of 17 stops included in the duo’s “Humanz” tour.

Gorillaz will stop by New York City when the group kicks off its North American tour this summer for the first time in seven years.

Queens is one of 17 stops included in the duo’s “Humanz” tour, Gorillaz announced on Monday. The virtual band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett in 1998, is coming to Citi Field on Sept. 15 to 17 to perform during the second annual Meadows Music & Arts Festival.

The band is the first performer revealed for the official 2017 festival, as the official lineup has not yet been announced. Last year’s headliners included Kanye West, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Kygo.

The tour is named after their new record, set to be released on April 28.

Visit gorillaz.com/tour on April 21 to purchase tickets.