How to livestream the Grammys red carpet, ceremony

The hottest names in music are going head-to-head during the Grammys in an award show ceremony you won’t want to miss. For its 60th anniversary, the show returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden after a 15-year absence bringing Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Kesha, Ed Sheeran and P!nk along with it.

The ceremony is also set to be marked by a show of solidarity with the victims of sexual assault as attendees are set to wear white roses and Corden promises a special performance dedicated to the topic.

The ceremony will air at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sunday. Here’s how you can watch online.

CBS

The only official streaming option for the ceremony will be available via CBS All Access. You can tune in at cbs.com/all-access starting at 7:30 p.m. to watch live on your computer, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or mobile device. You’ll need a verified service provider login.

Grammy.com

If you’re more interested in red carpet fashion, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, you’ll want to head to live.grammy.com. In past years, a free livestream began four hours before the show, but did not include live footage from the ceremony.

E! News

E! News will stream from the red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. The video will include can’t-miss fashion and celebrity interviews. The stream will be available on the E! News mobile app.

Social media

Be sure to follow the Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) and CBS (@CBS) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for further live coverage.