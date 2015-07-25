Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash’s car given away by parking attendant

DJ Grandmaster Flash is short one custom car that was filled with priceless memorabilia after a parking garage attendant gave it away to someone else, NYPD confirm.

The famed hip-hop artist, whose real name is Joseph Saddler, parked his custom 2014 Dodge Charger, called “The Ghost,” in a Manhattan garage July 16. When he returned hours later, he was told that the attendant had given the car to someone who resembled him.

Saddler, who filed a police report three hours after the incident, took to social media to express his frustrations. He wrote on Facebook,”If the Public Garage is not safe then somebody tell me WHERE.” Saddler also said the attendant had released the car without asking for the ticket stub or to see the person’s identification.

The deejay’s Twitter noted that the stolen vehicle also had priceless vintage records and equipment.

The NYPD has launched an investigation, categorizing the crime as grand larceny auto, according to ABC News.

When asked to by NBC News to comment, two supervisors at the garage declined.