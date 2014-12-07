Ground Floor Gallery: A haven for art lovers in Park Slope

Get some affordable art at the “Wonderland” show.

In Brooklyn, collecting art does not have to mean breaking the bank.

Park Slope’s Ground Floor Gallery is holding its second annual “Wonderland” holiday show through the third of week of December, giving art enthusiasts the opportunity to view the work of local artists and take home some cool pieces.

The best part: everything exhibited during the show in the year and a half-old space is less than $200 (and as cheap as $20). Gallery co-owner Krista Saunders Scenna said the show has many purposes.

“What we really liked about it the first time, and why we decided to do it again, was because we could show multiple artists at price points we don’t normally work with,” said Saunders, 35.

“It’s not about the art being conceptual or the artist working with a particular art historical theme, it’s the idea of celebrating artists that live in or near Brooklyn and New York and have work that is accessible, one of a kind, and inexpensive,” she continued.

“Wonderland” also gives Scenna and co-owner Jill Benson a chance to feature artists whose work has not yet been integrated into a traditional gallery exhibition. The artists are introduced to the public and Scenna and Benson become familiar with the artist’s work.

“We’re always looking for art and meeting artists,” Scenna said. “A big, festive, fun show like this lets us sample and dabble and have fun with all those possibilities.”

Preparation for the show is a yearlong process where the owners visit different artists’ studios, eventually picking 15 to feature.

Gowanus artist Veronique Gambier created a new body of work specifically for the show, depicting watercolors of wild animals in wintry blue and white hues. Gambier’s minimalist paintings range from $20, unframed, to $60 for a large, framed print.

And because the holidays are such an integral part of the show, it features handmade holiday cards and prints, including Gowanus artist Rachel Kroh’s newest line of cards.

Kroh, 33, makes each card with a woodblock print carved by hand.

“I’m hoping the show will offer Brooklyn residents a chance to connect with local artists,” said Kroh.

“Wonderland” is on view until Dec. 21 at Ground Floor Gallery, 343 Fifth St., Park Slope