Grubhub creates Mrs. Maisel-themed martini for fans to celebrate the Prime Video show’s series finale

Grubhub is helping fans of the Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” celebrate the show’s series finale with the creation of the exclusive Maisel Tov Martini.

“‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has a history of incredible alignments, and we feel that Grubhub and Prime Video are a perfect pairing to bring this exclusive offering to life,” said Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and consumer events for Prime Video.

The pastrami-inspired martini combines two of main character Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s favorite things: Jewish deli fare and a stiff drink.

Crafted by New York City mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer, it is a savory take on the classic gin martini with hints of caraway in the vermouth that ties in the rye bread and seasoned olive with the spices of the rub. The martini comes with a special oil that uses the ingredients found in the brine and rub of pastrami that is shaken into the drink to create the taste of biting into pastrami, while keeping it vegetarian.

The Maisel Tov Martini experience is part of Prime Video and Grubhub’s “Tune In & Takeout” series, which helps people figure out what to watch and what to eat through food pairings and promotions that connect to their favorite Prime Video productions.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Amazon Prime and Prime Video with our latest Tune In & Takeout series activation, bringing Grubhub and Prime members even more value and unexpected surprises, like the delicious pastrami-inspired martini,” said Marnie Boyer, vice president of marketing at Grubhub.

Fans who order the Maisel Tov Martini will receive a kit with all the materials and ingredients they need to enjoy the cocktail at home, including bottles of the specialty cocktail for two, garnishes, a cocktail shaker, two martini glasses and preparation instructions.

Diners can also choose from three sandwich options – pastrami, corned beef or turkey on rye – or a stuffed cabbage entrée from The Marvelous Café to pair with the martini. A pickle, a potato knish and a black and white cookie are also included in the kit for a complete deli-inspired experience.

Fans can pre-order the exclusive martini from April 11-13, just in time to raise a toast to the series finale premiere on April 14.

The Maisel Tov Martini experience is available for delivery across Manhattan, including Harlem and Washington Heights, on April 14 and April 15 from 2:30-8 p.m. Eastern time via Grubhub for $29.95. Customers can pick their preferred delivery date and time at checkout. Available delivery time slots will close as orders fill up.

Diners must be 21+ and have a valid photo ID upon delivery. With only 1,000 kits available, orders are limited to 1 kit per customer while supplies last. The full terms and conditions can be found at lp.grubhub.com/mmm-kit-promo-terms.