‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recites sonnet at Tony Awards, memorializing Orlando

The “Hamilton” creator recited a sonnet he wrote at the Tony Awards.

Lin Manuel-Miranda was among those at the Tony Awards who dedicated performances, monologues and acceptance speeches to the victims of the mass shooting at gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida.

Miranda, whose show “Hamilton” took home 11 Tonys on Sunday night, recited a sonnet to accept his award for best original score, a break from his usual freestyle rap acceptance speeches.

“Senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised. Not one day,” Miranda said.

He noted “Hamilton” demonstrates that hate and fear may seem strong in a moment but that memories of hope and love are preserved within history.

“Love is love is love is love is love is love, cannot be killed or swept aside,” Miranda said, reading from the sonnet.